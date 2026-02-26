Ruth, Jane, Festus and Amanda Hailey visited Peggy Bailey in the Charleston nursing home Sunday afternoon.

Bubba Tillman‘s birthday was Saturday, Feb. 21. Dr. Joe Roberts and wife Patsy invited him to have supper with them at Country Catfish in Oakland. Patsy made him a good coconut cake to take home with him.

Congratulations to Johnadam and Blake Sides Robinson on the birth of a beautiful baby boy. John “Woods” Robinson, who was born Feb. 20 at 7:04 p.m. He tipped the scales at 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. A nice size young man. Also welcoming baby Woods is his big sister, Jolee.

Debbie and Tommy McCool went to Leland Saturday afternoon after going to Cleveland to get new tires for Tommy’s truck. They visited with Tommy’s two sisters there for a while and then came home and attended church Sunday.

Faye Hartley said they have been working and trying to clean up after the ice storm. Daughter Kristie and friend Tyler Welch have been doing a fantastic job cleaning trees and limbs, she noted.

Freda Weir is recovering from shoulder surgery. Freda hasn’t started therapy yet. She and Frank are still cleaning up limbs and trees over there, too.

Sunday afternoon, daughter Donna came up from Grenada and checked on us as well as our granddaughter Francesca and Brad Holliday. David and I rested after their visit and then we drove up the road to visit Waylon and Holly Dukes and grandbabies, Haven Rose and Waylon Jr. It had been almost a month since I had seen them. Either I had been sick or they had. Holly had four wisdom teeth cut out Thursday.

Our friend Martha Box lost her superwoman cape for a few days last week. Martha said Dr. Roberts and his nurses, along with the help of her children and grandchildren, have got her up and going. She’s not moving quite as fast as she would like to, but give her a few more days and that superwoman cape will be flying high again. Giving God all the praise and glory!

Happy birthday to Sarah Williams, who celebrates on the 26th; to Katherine Harris Brewer and Melissa Sturdivant, who celebrate the 27th; and Sydney Champion, who celebrates the 28th. I pray you all have a wonderful day!

Melissa Sturdivant is asking for prayers for her daddy (James Larry Hammons) who was taken to the ER in Grenada. He was having severe chest pain. Praying for good results for you, Mr. Hammons!

Recipe for the week: “3-Ingredient No-Bake Cheesecake Cups”

Ingredients:

• 1 cup of heavy whipping cream

• 1/2 cup powdered sugar

• 8 oz. cream cheese, softened

Directions: Beat all ingredients until smooth and fluffy. Spoon into small cups and chill for 30 minutes. Enjoy!

Thought for the day: Remember that Winnie the Pooh wore a crop top with no pants, ate his favorite food and loved himself. So, you can, too!