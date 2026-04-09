I saw the Easter Bunny hippity hopping back down the bunny trail Sunday night. He waved and said, “I’ll see you all again March 28, 2027!”

Love and sympathy to the Rusty Dogan family of Searcy, Arkansas. Rusty passed away April 2. He was the son of Jerry and Ollie Simmons Dogan. I remember Rusty when he was a young boy full of life and so much fun to be around.

Diane Dukes sent us four large boxes of food and two different desserts on Saturday and we made three meals out of it. Thank you so much for thinking of us, Diane!

Diane Dukes and her family met at the “Four Roses” and had their Easter egg hunt and meal on Saturday. They all had a good time.

Freda and Frank Weir spent Easter Sunday with Jessie Williams and family.

I talked to Trudy Simmons Monday morning and we decided that our falls that we had recently were age related.

Martha Box said she enjoyed the beautiful sunshine during the lovely ride to Pope Willow Springs Assembly of God for Sunday service. She said a special spirit-filled message of Easter’s meaning was provided by Bro. Tommy Darby, followed by the Holy Spirit’s interruption message for salvation of souls everywhere. What an Easter message! Jesus suffered, died and arose alive for us!

There was a great gathering at Martha Box’s house with a lot of tasty food prepared by such good cooks. Granddaughters Marnie and Addie assisted her when Martha’s shoulders and hands went into malfunction mode. Jake showed a film they had taken from Martha’s old home movies of her babies way back when and converted them to view on TV. “Yes, I squalled as they remembered!” said Martha.

Sadie and Milton Harper had a blessed Easter.

“First time in a long time that all three of my children were at church together. We also had our great-grandson Tyler with us, but he got sick and had to leave church. We all had a great Easter.”

Tyler Welch and Kristie Hartley went turkey hunting and brought home two big turkeys.

Phil and Ginger Harrison and boys had a great day celebrating Easter. Jake led the music and sang the special at Pine Grove Easter morning. It was very good. Bro. Truman Scarborough gave a very moving sermon. “I was blessed by the service,” said Ginger. Then they all (including Diane Hill and Linda Harrison) gathered at Martha Box’s for Easter lunch.

Celebrating birthdays this week are Keith Beck on the 9th; Tara Williams Upchurch, Chase Newman and Liz Brannon Trotter on the 10th; Brother Truman Scarborough on the 12th; and Betty Neal and John Dukes on the 13th. I hope you all have a wonderful time celebrating your special day!

Recipe for the week: Potato chip cookies

Ingredients:

• 2 cups butter, softened

• 1 cup white sugar

• 1 tsp vanilla extract

• 3-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

• 1-1/2 cups crushed salted potato chips

Preheat the oven to 350° and grease baking sheets. Beat together butter, sugar and vanilla in a large bowl with an electric mixer until creamy and well combined. Mix in flour, a little at a time, until incorporated. Gently fold in potato chips and drop dough by spoonfuls onto the prepared baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven until the edges are golden brown, about 15 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool.

Thought for the day: I don’t know who needs to hear this, but you’re a great gardener. That plant really should have tried harder.