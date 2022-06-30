The Mississippi Municipal League (MML) held its 91st Annual Conference June 27–29 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center in Biloxi.

At this year's conference, titled “Blast Off to Municipal Excellence,” the League celebrated 91 years of service to Mississippi’s cities and towns.

“The MML Annual Conference is the largest association event held in the state each year. This conference allows municipal elected officials from across the state to participate in education sessions taught by subject matter experts on topics critical to the operation of municipal government. As we continue to work to strengthen Mississippi, we also have the opportunity to network and share ideas with each other to move our communities and our state forward together,” said Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons, 2021-2022 MML president.

The League expected an estimated 3,000 municipal elected officials, municipal employees, state agency representatives, legislators, exhibitors and others at this year’s annual event.

State and federal agencies provided speakers for the educational sessions, including the Attorney General’s office, State Auditor’s office, Mississippi Development Authority, Mississippi Planning and Development Districts and Mississippi Department of Transportation, among others.

Topics included state law updates, grant opportunities, medical marijuana, municipal liability issues, community and economic development, infrastructure funding, disaster recovery and water and sewer issues.

Other conference highlights included the presentation of the 2022 Municipal Excellence Awards, an induction ceremony for the 2022 Municipal Hall of Fame and an expo show, showcasing over 150 businesses, state agencies and other organizations. Also at the conference, the Certified Municipal Official (CMO) graduation took place, recognizing more than 100 municipal officials for their achievement in the program. Among those honored were Charleston Ward 2 Alderman Lloyd C. Smith and Charleston Ward 4 Alderwoman Sandy Smith, both of whom were lauded for having completed the Advanced Level of CMO courses.

The mission of the Mississippi Municipal League is helping cities and towns excel. MML is a non-partisan association established in 1931, representing 291 city, town and village governments in Mississippi. MML is also affiliated with the National League of Cities, a lobbying, legislative and legal arm representing municipalities before the U.S. Congress.

For more information about the Mississippi Municipal League, visit www.mmlonline.com.