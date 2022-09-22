First-year East Tallahatchie School District Superintendent Marvell Hudson was honored Sept. 16 during a community meet-and-greet sponsored by the Charleston Arts and Revitalization Effort at the Charleston Arts Center.

Light refreshments were served during the two-hour reception, which drew many well-wishers to congratulate and offer their support to Hudson.

Hudson is a Charleston native who previously served in multiple capacities within the district but is a first-time superintendent.

Guests were invited to write small personalized messages of encouragement for Hudson.