The first threat of frost and freezing temperatures visits Tallahatchie County tonight, and the National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Frost Advisory and Freeze Watch.

Temperatures tonight are expected to dip as low as 33, possibly resulting in frost formation. The Frost Advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

A Freeze Watch will be in effect shortly after midnight Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, from 1-9 a.m., when subfreezing temperatures as low as 28 are possible.

Subfreezing temps also are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly.

Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Mississippi counties included in the weather alerts are Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for counties in extreme northern Mississippi along the Tennessee border.

Daytime highs are expected to rebound into the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday, to near 70 by Thursday and to near 80 by Friday and Saturday.