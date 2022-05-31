Hikeen Frost of Charleston graduated May 26 from the National Fire Protection Association 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy (MSFA) in Jackson.

Frost, who is employed full-time with the Grenada Fire Department and serves as a volunteer firefighter for the Paducah Wells and Teasdale fire departments in Tallahatchie County, was one of 19 members of MSFA Firefighter Class 197 to complete the training.

Frost was honored by being named class lieutenant, one of two officer positions.

The intense seven-week course included online, classroom and hands-on instruction in the areas of fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue, incident command, hazardous materials and other fire-related topics.

The course meets and exceeds the National Fire Protection Association for Firefighter Qualifications and the uniform minimum training standards stated in Mississippi Code section 45-11-7.