Charleston First United Methodist Church will host Holy Week services Monday, April 11, through Friday, April 15, at noon each day.

The public is invited to attend.

The schedule of daily speakers is as follows:

» Monday, April 11: Rev. Ray Branch, pastor, Charleston First United Methodist Church

» Tuesday, April 12: Rev. Joe May, pastor, Charleston First Baptist Church

» Wednesday, April 13: Rev. Paul Long, pastor Charleston First Presbyterian Church

» Thursday, April 14: Rev. Ken Watson, pastor, Charleston Church of God

» Friday, April 15: Rev. Phillip Pharr, pastor, Adams Arbor Church of God of Prophecy

Each daily service will be followed by a lunch prepared and served by representatives of the church of the day.

The cost of each Holy Week meal is $3 per plate, with all proceeds from purchases going to benefit the Charleston community’s Good Samaritan Fund.