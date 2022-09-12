Marathon Pipe Line gave a $5,000 grant to the Murphreesboro Volunteer Fire Department for required equipment.

Through state and county funding, the department received a new fire truck earlier this year but needed to purchase new hoses, hose nozzles and air packs.

Murphreesboro Fire Chief William McCammon applied for a grant of $2,500 from Marathon Petroleum. Marathon Pipe Line’s Capline Oakland Station, located nearby, responded to help.

“This was a labor of love and respect for our first responders,” said Debbie Roberts, administrative assistant for Marathon Pipe Line - Mid South Area. “We want to make sure that these heroes have the equipment they need to stay safe while protecting our community.”

The fire department was awarded a $5,000 grant, double the amount requested, to provide supplies. The department now has four fully-functioning trucks to use when responding to emergencies.

“I was very surprised at first at the generous donation,” said McCammon. “But then again, I wasn’t surprised at all. The team I worked with was so helpful and appreciative.”

The fire chief said the department is also in need of more volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering, contact McCammon at wm.mccammon@gmail.com or call 662-647-7541.

You can also reach out to any of the volunteer firefighters for more information.