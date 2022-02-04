Due to extreme wildfire dangers, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning weather advisory in effect from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 15), for the entire state of Mississippi.

The combination of strong and gusty winds (15-25 mph), low relative humidity and dry vegetation will result in critical wildfire danger.

Any wildfires will spread rapidly due to these conditions.

Open outdoor burning should not be attempted, said the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC).

MFC has approved countywide burn bans for numerous counties, including Panola. No outdoor burning of any kind is permitted during a burn ban. MFC will be continually monitoring conditions and updating the list of counties under a burn ban. To view the list and for more information on burn bans, visit mfc.ms.gov/burn-bans.

MFC dispatches wildland firefighting personnel and equipment to the location of reported wildfire activity 24/7. MFC’s wildland firefighters work long hours in dangerous conditions to protect lives, homes and natural resources.

Since Feb. 1, MFC wildland firefighters have contained 223 wildfires that burned 7,415 acres. In the last 24 hours, MFC contained 36 fires that burned 1,700 acres, with the largest fire of the day in Amite County at 474 acres. The leading cause of these wildfires is escaped debris burns.

“We are asking Mississippians to use extreme caution when doing outdoor fire activities. Under the current conditions, it only takes one spark or ember to start a devastating wildfire,” said MFC State Forester Russell Bozeman.

If you spot a wildfire, report it immediately by calling 911 and MFC dispatch at 877-MFC-FIRE. To view a daily fire report which lists currently active and contained fires, visit mfc.ms.gov.