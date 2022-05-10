Tallahatchie General Hospital in Charleston was recently named one of the top 20 critical access hospitals (CAHs) for patient satisfaction in the United States.

The rankings were announced recently by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA). An awards ceremony will be held during NRHA’s Critical Access Hospital Conference in September in Kansas City, Missouri.

The top 20 CAHs have achieved success in overall performance in eight areas of operations: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and finance. These hospitals were selected from the Chartis Center for Rural Health’s 2022 Top 100 CAH list, which was released earlier this year.

“I’m so proud of the hard work of our doctors, nurses and everyone else on our staff who earned this recognition for TGH,” said Jim Blackwood, CEO of TGH. “Being singled out as one of the top 20 critical access hospitals in the country for patient satisfaction is a tremendous honor. This is not just something for TGH to be proud of. This is something that our whole community can be proud of.”

TGH was the only Mississippi critical access hospital to be recognized in any category by the NRHA.

In addition to the hospital in Charleston, TGH operates an extended care facility in Charleston, clinics in Charleston, Tutwiler and Grenada, and the Kennedy Wellness Center in Charleston.

Other critical access hospitals receiving patient satisfaction recognition from NRHA were medical facilities located in the states of Illinois (2), Iowa (1), Kansas (2), Kentucky (1), Louisiana (2), Massachusetts (1), Minnesota (3), Nebraska (1), South Dakota (2), Texas (1), Utah (2) and Wisconsin (1).