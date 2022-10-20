The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Wind Advisory for portions of North Mississippi from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. today.

Southwest winds of 20 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph, are expected for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, Lafayette, Panola, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tunica and Yalobusha counties.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. In addition, motorists are urged to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.

The gusty winds will accompany an approaching storm front that is expected to bring strong to severe thunderstorms to the Mid-South this morning into mid-afternoon.

In Tallahatchie County, storms are expected to end before noon.

While much of the area has a slight risk for severe weather, the greatest risk will be across North Mississippi. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but a few tornadoes are possible.