The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Frost Advisory from late tonight until early tomorrow for Tallahatchie and six other counties in North Mississippi.

The Frost Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until 8 a.m. Saturday for Coahoma, DeSoto, Panola, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate and Tunica counties in Mississippi, and for Lee and Phillips counties in Arkansas.

NWS says temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation, which could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. It is advised to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Forecasters say frost and/or freezing conditions are expected to continue Saturday night into early Sunday, and again Sunday night into early Monday.

"These conditions should bring an end to the growing season across the entire Midsouth," the NWS added.