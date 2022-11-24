The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, has issued a tornado watch for much of Mississippi until 7 Tuesday night.

The watch includes the following five counties in North Mississippi: Calhoun, Chickasaw, Monroe, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha.

The full list of Mississippi counties included in the tornado watch is as follows:

ADAMS AMITE ATTALA BOLIVAR CALHOUN CARROLL CHICKASAW CHOCTAW CLAIBORNE CLAY COPIAH FRANKLIN GRENADA HINDS HOLMES HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA JEFFERSON KEMPER LEAKE LEFLORE LINCOLN LOWNDES MADISON MONROE MONTGOMERY NESHOBA NEWTON NOXUBEE OKTIBBEHA PIKE RANKIN SCOTT SHARKEY SIMPSON SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE WARREN WASHINGTON WEBSTER WILKINSON WINSTON YALOBUSHA YAZOO

Severe storms are likely this afternoon into tonight across the entire Mid-South.

All modes of severe weather are expected, including damaging winds, large hail, flash flooding and tornadoes. Strong tornadoes will be possible.