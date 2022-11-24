The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, has issued a tornado watch for much of Mississippi until 7 Tuesday night.
The watch includes the following five counties in North Mississippi: Calhoun, Chickasaw, Monroe, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha.
The full list of Mississippi counties included in the tornado watch is as follows:
ADAMS AMITE ATTALA
BOLIVAR CALHOUN CARROLL
CHICKASAW CHOCTAW CLAIBORNE
CLAY COPIAH FRANKLIN
GRENADA HINDS HOLMES
HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA JEFFERSON
KEMPER LEAKE LEFLORE
LINCOLN LOWNDES MADISON
MONROE MONTGOMERY NESHOBA
NEWTON NOXUBEE OKTIBBEHA
PIKE RANKIN SCOTT
SHARKEY SIMPSON SUNFLOWER
TALLAHATCHIE WARREN WASHINGTON
WEBSTER WILKINSON WINSTON
YALOBUSHA YAZOO
Severe storms are likely this afternoon into tonight across the entire Mid-South.
All modes of severe weather are expected, including damaging winds, large hail, flash flooding and tornadoes. Strong tornadoes will be possible.