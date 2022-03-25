The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, has issued a TORNADO WATCH for Tallahatchie County and most of North Mississippi until 8 p.m.

Mississippi counties included are Adams, Alcorn, Attala, Benton, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clay, Coahoma, Copiah, DeSoto, Franklin, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Itawamba, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lawrence, Leake, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Neshoba, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union, Warren, Washington, Webster, Winston, Yalobusha and Yazoo.

This afternoon and tonight, severe weather is likely across the entire Mid-South. The greatest risk is across North Mississippi. The primary hazards are damaging wind and tornadoes. A secondary hazard includes flash flooding.

Timing of severe storms over west Tennessee and North Mississippi will most likely be in the early to late afternoon.

In addition to the severe weather threat, very strong non-thunderstorm wind with gusts to 60 mph are expected across the entire Mid-South.

The wind will be sufficiently strong to cause tree damage and power outages. It will also make travel difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles and particularly on east- west highways. Strong wind may also result in localized blowing dust around freshly plowed fields, resulting in diminished visibility.