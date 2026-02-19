Many people put up artificial Christmas trees, but a growing trend is to leave those trees up year-round, swapping out the tinsel and Christmas ornaments for other holiday-themed decorations at the appropriate time on the calendar.

According to an article from Better Homes & Gardens, a year-round tree can be a fun and engaging family craft project and even boost your mood.

Some of the decorating examples mentioned in the story include Black History Month in February, St. Patrick's Day in March, Cinco de Mayo in May, Fourth of July (Independence Day 2026 is being celebrated as the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence) and National Dog Month in August. The possibilities are endless.

Charleston City Hall has adopted the trend, and its February-themed tree paid tribute to both Valentine's Day and Black History Month, aka African-American History Month.