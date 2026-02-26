Robert Wise has written another lengthy article criticizing Trump. {NSS 2/20} He blames the administration for allowing a nameless staffer for making a despicable post in the wee hours of the morning. Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary gave good advice: "Please stop the fake outrage.": Anyone with an open mind would know that Trump is not a racist as evidenced by his recent celebration of Black History Month in the White House.

I had hoped that Mr. Wise would have responded to my criticism of his remark in a previous submission that someone needs to "reign in this President to stop {his} extremism and madness." I gave 11 examples of Trump's achievements in the last year. I have personally benefited from yet another during February. Let me explain. I take an expensive pharmaceutical for a heart problem. Trump has recently applied "favored nations" restrictions on the drug companies so that their prices in the USA are now no higher than anywhere else in the world. So, I had a gift of much lower pricing for my prescription. Was this an example of extremism and madness? How about the other 11--how many of them are extreme and mad?

Democrats are opposing voter ID for elections. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic minority senate leader, says that voter ID is "Jim Crow 2.0." In other words, he says that voter ID is racial. What about a 19-year-old being asked for photo ID when buying beer, or an airline passenger being asked twice for that ID before boarding a plane? Are those racial requests? Obviously not! Without photo ID the chance for cheating in elections is much, much greater. Same for mail-in ballots. Makes you wonder what the Left is up to doesn't it? Besides opening the possibility of cheating, there are strategic objectives The old tactic of saying that Republicans are the party of millionaires and billionaires no longer holds water after Trump has removed taxation on tips and social security. Hardly of much interest to billionaires! The Left has now shifted their criticism to calling Republicans racists. Not very convincing.

Mr. Wise goes on to remark about the 2020 Presidential election. The overnight swing in the voting during that election was at the very least surprising. In spite of the recounts the decision did not change. Mr. Wise might be right, but it might be prudent to await the findings of the FBI raid on the Fulton County, Georgia election office to examine the actual ballots before making a final decision. Were all the ballots written correctly? Were inadmissible ballots counted? Any other signs of cheating? Let's wait to see.

Peter Gilderson, Madison.