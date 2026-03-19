A vehicle reported stolen in Carroll County early this week was later recovered in Tallahatchie County.

On Monday morning, March 16, Carroll County Emergency Operations Center received a call from a senior citizen who awakened to discover that her only mode of transportation had been stolen. Carroll County deputies were immediately dispatched to the address near Greenwood Leflore Airport.

Upon arrival, deputies investigated the scene and discovered that the car had been taken during the storms on Sunday night. Deputies were able through their investigation to develop suspects.

Over the next 48 hours, Carroll County deputies worked alongside Greenwood Police Department officers and Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Office deputies and were eventually able to recover the vehicle in Tallahatchie County.

Charged with theft of a motor vehicle are 38-year-old Billy Earl Akins of Carrollton and 33-year-old Edward Earl Henley of Greenwood. Akins remains jailed at the Carroll County Regional Correctional Facility.

Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker said, “While we work for all the citizens of our county, there is a certain urgency when it comes to our senior citizens being victimized. Many of them are on fixed incomes and rely on their vehicles to maintain their independence and mobility. We don’t rest until those who prey on them are held accountable. I certainly appreciate the good help and cooperation between our agencies. The dedication of our deputies and the assistance we received from Greenwood Police Department and the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Office was critical in being able to return this lady’s vehicle to her quickly.”