University of Mississippi Medical Center has closed all of its clinics on Thursday to a cybersecurity attack.

UMMC issued the following statement:

"Due to a cybersecurity attack, many UMMC IT systems are down, including access to our electronic medical records, Epic.

"Today, all UMMC clinic locations statewide are closed. Outpatient and ambulatory surgeries/procedures and imaging appointments are cancelled and will be rescheduled. Hospital services are continuing for our patients using downtime procedures.

"We apologize for this unexpected disruption, and we will provide further updates as information is available."