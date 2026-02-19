University of Mississippi Medical Center clinics will remain closed through Wednesday, as work to ensure a safe network environment continues following last week’s cyberattack.

The UMMC Triage Line has been established to allow patients to leave a message through a secure, automated voice system. Requests for time-sensitive needs, such as medication refills or postoperative care visits, will be prioritized.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience caused by this attack on our system. We are doing all that we can to bring this situation to a safe resolution. In the meantime, we are opening this triage phone line for those most in need of immediate assistance,” said Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs.

The UMMC Triage Line can be reached at 601-815-0000.

Messages received through the UMMC Triage Line will be routed to the appropriate person for response. It is important to speak clearly when prompted to provide information. Patients calling for prescription refills should have on hand the medication name and dosage, plus the name, address and telephone number of their pharmacy.

UMMC staff are returning calls for the most time-sensitive issues first. Please be aware the return call will show as 601-815-0000 or may be from an unknown number. Return calls may be delayed as high call volume is anticipated.

Patients are urged not to call multiple times. Repeated calls will slow the ability to respond.