WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States Air Force Band’s premier jazz ensemble, “The Airmen of Note,” from Washington, D.C., is heading out on a nine-day community relations tour through Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi and Louisiana.

The tour honors the service of Airmen both past and present and highlights the excellence of military members working across the globe.

All concerts are free and open to the public, though tickets are required. Ticket information for these concerts is available at: https://www.music.af.mil/USAFBand/ Events/National-Tours/Airmen-of-Note/.

Included in this tour stop is the Heindl Center for the Performing Arts, located on the campus of Northwest Mississippi Community College, at 315 Northwest Drive in Senatobia. The band will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 26.

The Airmen of Note is one of the six performing ensembles within the United States Air Force Band, the premier musical organization of the U.S. Air Force.

Stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., the band honors those who have served, inspires American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and connects with the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and the United States of America.