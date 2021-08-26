RIDGELAND – The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health and Growing Up Knowing will host a virtual session for parents and children to promote safety and healthy decision-making.

"My Body, My Boundaries" will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22, via Zoom.

This one-hour session will teach children how to respect and love their bodies, how correctly name body parts, and how to say “No” to bullying.

Growing Up Knowing is a nonprofit that partners with schools, community and faith institutions to facilitate communication between parents and youth to promote well-being and positive life management skills.

This session is designed for children to attend with their parent, grandparent or caregiver.

Register at: https://bit.ly/3tmruTS. For questions or more information, contact Growing Up Knowing at www.growingupknowing.org or Zaria Bonds, program specialist, at 601-589-0275 or zaria@growingupknowing.org.