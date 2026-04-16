The Sun-Sentinel welcomes and encourages guest columns and letters of opinion from readers.

We prefer columns and letters that deal with specific issues rather than those that delve into personalities, and no political endorsement letters will be taken.

Libelous or abusive submissions will not be published. The Sun-Sentinel reserves the right to edit or reject any item.

All writers must sign their opinion column or letter and include an address and telephone number for verification purposes.

Columns and letters may be mailed to The Sun-Sentinel, P.O. Box 250, Charleston, MS 38921; uploaded to the newspaper’s website, www.tallahatchienews.ms; sent by email to clay@charlestonsun.net; or hand-delivered to the newspaper office at 149 Court Square in Charleston.

Columns and letters are due by a special deadline of noon each Friday for the next issue. Letters not received by the deadline may be held for publication.

All items (other than photographs) which are submitted to the newspaper office, whether actually chosen for publication or not, become the property of The Sun-Sentinel and will remain on file.

For more information about submitting for publication, call 662-647-8462 or email clay@charlestonsun.net.