STARKVILLE — The Mississippi State University Extension Service is promoting a free water sampling campaign in seven Mississippi Delta counties.

Water samples will be analyzed for coliform bacteria and metals. Any Mississippi resident with a private well is eligible to participate. Test kits and detailed sampling instructions will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Participants can pick up sampling bottles April 26 to May 10 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the following MSU Extension county offices:

• Sharkey/Issaquena counties: 614 Pine Street, Rolling Fork

• Yazoo County: 212 E. Broadway, 3rd floor, Yazoo City

• Holmes County: 299 1/2 Yazoo Street, Lexington

Participants can pick up sampling bottles April 27 to May 11 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at these MSU Extension county offices:

• Warren County: 1100-C Grove Street, Vicksburg

• Sunflower County: 112 Martin Luther King Drive South, Indianola

• Washington County: 148 N. Edison Street, Greenville

Water samples must be collected and returned between 8 a.m. and noon on May 10 for Sharkey/Issaquena, Yazoo and Holmes counties; on May 11 for Warren, Sunflower and Washington counties.

Water testing results will be mailed to each well user, along with a publication explaining how to interpret the results. Participants will receive free MSU Extension publications with information on private wells and septic systems.

For disability accommodation, contact the county Extension office. Contact information is available at http://extension.msstate.edu/county-offices.

A National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine grant funds the water testing.

For more information about the Mississippi Well Owner Network, visit http://msuext.ms/mswon.