HOLCOMB — Yvonne Denise Govan Gammill, age 43, formerly of Charleston, passed away Sunday, March 29, at her home in Holcomb.

Visitation will be held 1-2 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Clarksdale. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with interment following at Oakridge Cemetery in Clarksdale. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

She is survivede by her husband, Trey Gammill of Holcomb; a daughter, Breyona Lee of Grenada; a son, Braylon Gammill of Holcomb; her parents, Lacey Govan Sr. and Brenda Govan of Holcomb; and a brother.