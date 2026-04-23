TUTWILER — Families and community members are invited to a pop-in open house at the Tutwiler Community Education Center (TCEC) on Thursday, April 30, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The event is hosted by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Delta in partnership with the TCEC. It offers an opportunity to tour the facility, meet staff and coaches, and learn about upcoming youth programs including after-school basketball.

Free food will be served, including hot dogs, popcorn, chips and cookies.

“We are so happy to be able to have the center up and running again with activities for the community and to serve our young people,” said Lucinda Berryhill, program coordinator.

There is no minimum activity fee for any club programs. Fees are discussed individually with parents during registration. No child is turned away due to inability to pay.

Attendees can also sign up for after-school basketball with coaches Bernard Berryhill and Khristopher Smith and apply for summer enrollment. The club will be open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. during the summer with both breakfast and lunch for members.

The TCEC, housed in a landmark art deco building, features a full gymnasium, computer lab, commercial kitchen and a multipurpose room that showcases quilts by the Tutwiler Quilters.

The pop-in is the first of several community events planned at the Tutwiler center this spring and summer, including weekly coffee and bingo on Wednesdays and upcoming sewing classes.

The mission of the Boys & Girls Club is “to enable all young people of the Mississippi Delta, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.”

The organization serves nearly 1,400 youth at eight club locations in Clarksdale, Cleveland, Greenwood, Grenada, Itta Bena, Jonestown, Lexington and Tutwiler, a community impact site in Belzoni and a club returning to Yazoo City.