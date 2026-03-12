Times are tough. But, when times are tough, our little community always comes together for a compelling cause.

I often scratch my head and continue to be amazed at the truth behind this simple saying.

Each February, CARE partners with an organization in the community for our annual “Share the Love” initiative. All donations that are given during bingo, ladies’ paint night and other events are used to benefit our partner, and we also accept financial donations for the organization from members of the community who do not attend these events. I always meet with leaders of the organization to determine their greatest needs and wish list items.

For 2026, CARE decided to partner with the Charles-ton Recovery Center to share the love with these gentlemen who volunteer and serve our community so selflessly. Performing yard work for the elderly, stuffing backpacks for Toys for Tots, Charleston Cemetery clean-up, loading cars at Faith Food Pantry and helping vendors set up at the Gateway to the Delta Festival are just a few of the volunteer efforts that these men participate in around town — always with a smile, never asking for anything in return.

Fast-forward to March 1, 2026, when we sat down to total the donations and organize the many boxes and cans of nonperishable items that had been brought to the CARE gallery during the month of February. It was during this time that we were amazed, excited and truly thankful for the amount of donations that had poured into CARE for Recovery Center residents.

Our mission started at 7 a.m. on March 9 with two carts in the rain at Spain’s grocery store. We had a very long list that had been planned in detail based upon the items donated and the funds that were given. Non-perishable items, eggs, milk and other meats were in the carts. We held our breath as the cashier hit the total key and were pleased with the results. We realized that we had funds remaining to purchase more food for the center at a later date.

But, nothing can compare to the excitement on the faces of these young gentlemen when they entered the CARE building on Monday afternoon to pick up the food donation. “Thank you” was heard over and over, as hugs were given all around. They, too, were amazed at the way the community had come together in tough times to support them.

On behalf of CARE and Charleston Recovery Center, I would again like to thank every individual who donated food items and donated financially to make our Share the Love initiative possible for 2026. It again confirms that even in tough times, Charleston can come together for a worthy cause and produce amazing results.