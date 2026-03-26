The Charleston Fire Department was dispatched shortly before 1 p.m. to a fire that had jumped a gravel road on the east side of Charleston Cemetery and was threatening several residences not far from Charleston Middle School.

A fire was deliberately set at the cemetery to burn off some tree limbs and other vegetative storm debris along a boundary fence, according to a caretaker at the scene, who said the wind had picked up and caused the fire to spread across the gravel road.

Firefighters responded with the department's rescue truck and doused the flames before the fire could cause any structural damage.

Numerous grass and wildfires have been reported in Tallahatchie County in recent weeks.