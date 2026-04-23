The community is invited to attend a National Day of Prayer observance at the flagpole of Charleston First Baptist Church at noon on Thursday, May 7.

In the event of rain, the commemoration will be held inside the church, and guests are welcome.

The 2026 National Day of Prayer theme is "Glorify God Among the Nations, Seeking Him in All Generations," based on 1 Chronicles 16:24: "Tell of His glory among the nations, His wonderful deeds among all the peoples." (New American Standard Bible)

The official website of the National Day of Prayer lists the following history of the event:

"The National Day of Prayer Task Force exists to mobilize unified public prayer for America. The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. Our Task Force is a privately funded 501(c)(3) organization whose purpose is to encourage participation on the National Day of Prayer. It exists to communicate with every individual the need for personal repentance and prayer, to create appropriate materials, and to mobilize Christians to intercede for America. The Task Force represents a Judeo-Christian expression of the national observance, based on our understanding that this country was birthed in prayer and in reverence for the God of the Bible."