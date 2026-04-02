The Charleston Recovery Center is seeking public donations to its ongoing fundraising drive to help finance ongoing operations.

The all-male, faith-based residential treatment and recovery center offers a “Christian discipleship training program for people with drug, alcohol or emotional issues.” No fee is assessed for those attending the center.

Located east of Charleston, the center is operated under an agreement with City on a Hill Ministries, a Tallahatchie County nonprofit governed by a local board of directors.

Board President Eddie Hargett, of Charleston, said the Jennifer Hargett Foundation, which supports Christ-centered area rehabilitation, recovery and support programs in memory of his daughter, will be matching public contributions during the present fundraiser up to a total of $15,000.

“If the public goes over $15,000, I would guess the donor would keep it going,” Hargett said. “But at least $15,000.”

If the minimum goal is met, the matching funds would provide $30,000 to meet the day-to-day expenses of the center, which does not receive any government financial assistance.

The residents at Charleston Recovery Center are very active in the community and have performed many volunteer tasks for churches and public organizations, including clearing ditches and removing old fencing from Charleston Cemetery and aiding in upkeep of the local Baptist campground, Camp Lakeside, noted Hargett.

“They will do any work for any church or public entity at no charge to them,” he explained. “We do, of course, welcome donations from anybody who receives a service. If they do any work on private property, we require a reasonable donation to cover the cost of that.”

Hargett said the center is in need of a riding lawn mower, grass trimmers and a trailer to haul around work equipment. The center had those items, but they went away when the center broke ties with a previous operator, Hargett said.

Center board member Ken Gregory handed Hargett a check for $500 on Monday (March 30).

From left, Ken Gregory, Eddie Hargett and Ray Clolinger show the first donation, a check for $500, contributed to the ongoing Charleston Recovery Center semiannual fundraiser. (Photo by Clay McFerrin, Copyright 2026, Emmerich Newspapers Inc.)

“I wanted to start off the fundraiser with a little check to get things kicked off,” Gregory explained.

“That’s a thousand dollars real quick,” replied Hargett.

In the meantime, anyone else who would like to contribute to the center’s mission of providing spiritually-based addiction and mental health treatment programs may do so in several ways.

» Make in-person contributions to Charleston Recovery Center at 30552 Highway 32, Charleston, MS 38921.

» Mail donations to Charleston Recovery Center, P.O. Box 1166, Charleston, MS 38921.

» Donate on the website, www.charlestonrecovery.org, for one-time or recurring monthly contributions.

» The Facebook page, Charleston Recovery Center, features a link to the website.

» Drop off funds at the CARE building in Charleston.

» Pass along your donation to one of the center’s 11 board members: John Ball Burnett, Glenna Callender, Ray Clolinger, Ken Gregory, Eddie Hargett, Perry Herron, Jimmy Manues, Rev. Carl Ray, Charleston Mayor Sedrick Smith, Jennifer Speir and Jimmie Stennett.

For more information, call 662-783-6264.