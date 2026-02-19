In an unusual feat, both the boys and girls varsity basketball teams from both Charleston High School and West Tallahatchie High School have advanced to the second round of the Mississippi High School Activities Association state playoffs.

On the girls side:

The CHS Lady Tigers and the WTHS Lady Choctaws play second-round games tonight (Feb. 20).

The Lady Tigers (13-10), who finished the regular season at No. 2 in Region 3-2A, defeated the Philadelphia Lady Tornadoes (13-15) by a score of 42-28 in a first-round game Feb. 17 in the CHS Tigers Den. The Lady Tigers will travel to Walnut tonight (Feb. 20) for a 6 p.m. tipoff against the Walnut Lady Wildcats (23-6). Walnut whacked Bruce 73-21 in a first-round playoff Monday night. The winner of Charleston at Walnut will advance to face either the 18-7 Velma Jackson Lady Falcons or the 26-2 East Union Lady Urchins in a third-round quarterfinals game at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28, at Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville. Velma Jackson and East Union play tonight.

The Lady Choctaws (17-9), who finished the regular season at No. 2 in Region 4-1A, beat the Smithville Lady Seminoles (17-13) by a score of 32-29 Monday night in a first-round playoff game at Bernard Berryhill Gymnasium on the campus of WTHS. The West Tally ladies have dominated at home, where they are 9-1 this season. Tonight (Feb. 20), the Lady Chocs travel to battle the Blue Mountain Lady Cougars (20-8) in a 6 p.m. tipoff. Blue Mountain is fresh from a 51-48 win over Pine Grove Monday night. The winner of the West Tally at Blue Mountain game will move on to face either the 23-5 Okolona Lady Chieftains or the 22-6 Wheeler Lady Eagles in a third-round quarterfinals matchup on Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 4 p.m., at Itawamba Community College in Fulton.

On the guys side:

The CHS Tigers and the WTHS Choctaws play second-round games Saturday night (Feb. 21).

The CHS Tigers (8-13), who ended the regular season with the fourth seed in Region 3-2A, defeated the Philadelphia Tornadoes (11-14) by a final of 61-55 in a first-round home game Feb. 17 in the Tigers Den at CHS. Up next, the Tigers travel to face the Baldwyn Bearcats (21-1) in a second-round contest Saturday, Feb. 21, at 3 p.m. Baldwyn defeated Bruce 66-29 in their first-rounder Tuesday. The winner of Charleston at Baldwyn will advance to face the victor of tonight's second-round contest that pits the 20-7 East Union Urchins against the 10-15 Velma Jackson Falcons. That third-round quarterfinals contest will be played at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28, at Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville.

The WTHS Choctaws (17-11), who were third in Region 4-1A, edged 14-10 Tupelo Christian Prep 81-80 in a Feb. 17 barn burner at Bernard Berryhill Gymnasium in Webb. The West Tally boys will play the 32-1 West Union Eagles Saturday night (Feb. 21) at 6 p.m. at Myrtle in a second-round bill. West Union earned the right to move on by topping the 5-17 Thrasher Rebels of Booneville by a score of 81-35 in the first round. The winner of West Tally/West Union will move on to face either the 19-11 Okolona Chieftains or the 22-5 Wheeler Eagles in a third-round quarterfinals battle at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 25, at Itawamba Community College in Fulton.