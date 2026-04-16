For only the second time in school history, both the Charleston High School boys and girls track and field teams have won North State (north half) championships during the same season.

The only other time both CHS squads won north half titles in the same year was in 2023.

Both North State sweeps have occurred while Charleston competed in Mississippi High School Activities Association Class 2A.

Tuesday's meet was held at Pontotoc High School in Pontotoc. See raw team results from MileSplit Mississippi here.

Next up for Charleston is the Class 2A state championships, set for Friday, May 1, at Pearl High School's Woody Barnett Track & Field Complex in Pearl. Meet information may be found here.

Athletes finishing in the top four places at North State are qualified to compete at the state meet.

This story will be updated.