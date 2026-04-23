Less than a week after sweeping the Region 3-2A track and field meet on home turf, the Charleston High School girls and boys repeated the feat to gain their second championship trophies during the April 16 Super Regional at the Craig Walker Track Field.

The regional meet was held on April 10, also in Charleston.

The Super Regional featured competition among athletes from both Region 3-2A and Region 4-2A.

At the Super Regional, the Charleston ladies racked up 141 team points. Second-place finisher Velma Jackson had 131, third-place J.Z. George 94, fourth-place Northside 74 and fifth-place M.Z. Palmer 65. Rounding out the top 10 teams were East Webster, with 44 points; Leland, 41; Philadelphia, 38; Eupora, 26; and Kemper County, 15.

Charleston’s boys accumulated 137 team points. Second-place finisher M.S. Palmer had 109, third-place Northside 80, fourth-place Velma Jackson 73 and fifth-place J.Z. George 65. Finishing out the top 10 spots were East Webster, with 60 points; Kemper County, 49; Leland, 36; Eupora, 23; and Philadelphia 21.

Both Charleston squads participated in the Class 2A North State championships this week (on Tuesday, April 21) at Pontotoc High School in Pontotoc, but those results were not available by press time.

The Class 2A and 4A state championships will be held on Friday, May 1, beginning at 10 a.m., at the Woody Barnett Track & Field Complex on the campus of Pearl High School in Pearl. The top four finishers in each event at the North State meet automatically qualified to compete at the state championships May 1.

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At the Super Regional, the following CHS athletes finished in the top four places in their respective events and qualified to advance to the North State meet this week:

Girls

» 200-meter dash: Jada Leavy, second place, 27.68

» 400-meter dash: Keasia Goliday, second place, 1:01.36

» 800-meter run: De’Moria Shannon, fourth place, 2:50.52

» 4x100-meter relay: Jady Leavy, Keasia Goliday, Kassidy James and Francheska Robey, first place, 51.89

» 4x200-meter relay: Jady Leavy, Ke’Asyah Lee, Alilliana Kuykendall and Kassidy James, second place, 1:52.23

» 4x400-meter relay: Carmis Hill, Alilliana Kuykendall, Ke’Asyah Lee and De’Moria Shannon, third place, 4:39.92

» High jump: Jada Leavy, second place, 4-08

» Pole vault: Tambria Price, third place, 7-00; Taylor Gadsden-Harris, fourth place, 6-06

» Long jump: Keasia Goliday, second place, 16-00.50; Ke’Asyah Lee, third place, 15-02.00

» Triple jump: Rosie Randolph, fourth place, 31-00.50

» Shot put: Shamiya Bass, first place, 33-08

» Discus throw: Zyon Moody, first place, 86-11; Shamiya Bass, second place, 83-05

Boys

» 100-meter dash: Deandre Booker, second place, 22.62

» 200-meter dash: Deandre Booker, second place, 22.62; Mac Crawford, fourth place, 23.29

» 400-meter dash: Mac Crawford, first place, 50.98; Aybekia Bradley, second place, 52.08

» 800-meter run: Lapatrick Goliday, third place, 2:12.99

» 110-meter hurdles: Ta’amarcus Taylor, first place, 16.69

» 300-meter hurdles: Quay Kimble, second place, 41.84

» 4x100-meter relay: Deandre Booker, Demarion Johnson, Daevon McCord and Lezelrick Taylor, first place, 43.32

» 4x200-meter relay, Deandre Booker, Demarion Johnson, Daevon McCord and Tristen Flowers, first place, 1:31.49

» 4x400-meter relay: Mac Crawford, Lezelrick Taylor, Aybekia Bradley and Ron’darius Stamps, first place, 3:37.07

» 4x800-meter relay: Lapatrick Goliday, Aybekia Bradley, Amarius Hudson and Laryce Bradley, third place, 9:10.20

» Long jump: Demarion Johnson, second place, 21-02.00

» Triple jump: Demarion Johnson, first place, 44-03.00; Quay Kimble, third place, 42-07.00

» Discus throw: Demoria Shannon, third place, 113-10