After sailing past Leland last week, the Charleston High School Tigers will travel to face Calhoun City in the second round of the state playoffs Friday night.

The last time Charleston (8-3) faced the Calhoun City Wildcats (6-5) in the postseason, the Tigers won a 6-3 home slugfest in the third round of the 2019 playoffs.

Charleston head coach LaDon Taylor said the Wildcats, the third seed in Region 2-2A, earned props by winning a 38-12 decision over the second-seeded Region 1-2A East Union Urchins last week.

“For them to go on the road and win in the first round of the playoffs against the 2 seed, that says something about them,” Taylor noted.

Charleston High has never traveled to Calhoun City for a football playoff, but Taylor said the junior high plays there and he knows what can be expected.

“It will be a really nice crowd,” he noted. “Their home fans usually really come out and support them, so we expect a tough environment to play in, as well as a tough team. We’re going to have to be on top of our game and, hopefully, some of our fans will make the trip over and try to help encourage our guys.”

On the injury front, Taylor said CHS running back Marcus Flowers hurt his wrist early in the first quarter last week, and his availability Friday night is questionable.

The winner of this week’s playoff will advance to face either Leflore County (now 8-2) or Choctaw County (now 6-5). Charles-ton would get to host no matter the winner of that game.

— * —

The Tigers were not a very nice host to Leland Nov. 4, pummeling them 52-8.

Charleston scored all 52 points before halftime — that despite a continuously running clock that started with 11:40 in the second quarter, when the Tigers led 38-0.

A CHS record for first-half scoring? Not even close.

In a 2010 first-round home playoff against Riverside, coach Tony Vance’s Tigers scored 28 first-quarter and 34 second-quarter points to take a 62-6 lead at the intermission en route to a 69-6 victory.

The lopsided early lead gave the Tigers an opportunity to play “everybody on the roster,” explained Taylor.

The Cubs did get on the scoreboard on a 3-yard TD run with 4:35 in the third quarter, converting a two-point run against a full contingent of Charleston subs.

Taylor lauded his team’s performance in the game.

“I’m proud of the guys for the effort and how they finished out the plan that we had worked on all week,” he said. “I was glad to see us do what we were supposed to do and have an opportunity to let some guys who don’t play every Friday night get a chance to play in a playoff game.”

That said, Taylor noted that it was far from a flawless performance by his team.

“There are still some things that we need to clean up. Even though we got the win, there still were a lot of things that we as coaches saw on film that we have been stressing to get cleaned up.”

He said the opposition will only get tougher, and the margin for error will shrink.

“The farther you go in the playoffs, the more fundamentally sound you have to be, and you need to keep the mistakes to a bare minimum.”

— * —

CHS scored on a 10-yard run by Corterrius Johnson, who then carried for the two-point conversion with 10:48 in the first.

Quentin Carter scored on a 29-yard run at 7:56.

The Tigers’ third touchdown was set up by a Quinterrius Goliday interception at the Leland 20. Devon Olive passed to Terrance Hill for the 1-yard score, and Carter ran in the conversion at 3:54.

Latese Edwards had a pick-six at 2:54 in the first, and Carter ran in the two-pointer, capping a 30-point quarter.

With 11:50 in the second period, Rod O’bannon scored on an 8-yard run, and Johnson tacked on the conversion.

Elijah Buckley recovered a fumble near the Leland end zone for a touchdown, and Olive passed to Jaylon Brooks for the two-pointer and a 46-0 lead with 1:34 remaining in the first half.

On the ensuing kickoff return, Leland appeared to try a little trickery with a reverse, but the ball was fumbled and Timothy Kirk, charging in on the coverage team, scooped it up and dashed 15 yards for a scoop-and-score TD.

— * —

Statistically, O’bannon completed 2-of-3 passes for 15 yards and Olive went 2-of-4 for 9 yards. Freshman Josh Hardiman’s only pass was intercepted.

Riley caught one pass for 11 yards, David Ray snared one for 8 and Hill had two grabs for 5 yards.

The Tigers’ ground game was led by Johnson, who had eight carries for 84 yards.

Carter’s lone carry was for a 29-yard TD. Hill had two totes for 10 yards, O’bannon one for 8 yards and Elijah Buckley one for 3 yards.

Charleston punter Terrance Marco’s lone punt covered a distance of 53 yards.

Defensively, Lamarion Brown and Kyntorris Williams led the unit with three solo tackles. Kameron Andrews and K.K. Brown had two individual tackles and one assist apiece. D.J. Boyd and Kirk both had one solo stop and two assists.

Edwards recorded two interceptions in the contest, while fellow sophomore Deon Woodall snared one.