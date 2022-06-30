There are always so many people and groups to thank every week as our community supports the Extended Care Facility and its residents. We want to thank the hospital auxiliary for their generous support of our 4th of July program. Dana and Ray Clolinger are always dropping by to bring needed items, and the photo you see at right is of two wreaths that graced the doors of two residents at ECF who did not have door decorations.

Just a month ago, Dana and Ray dropped off a box of our favorite things: large print word finds and personal essentials for everyone.

We want to thank Jennifer Darby, previous owner of a beauty salon on our square who currently owns a tanning salon in Batesville. She gave us some wonderful items for the last two penny auctions. We also want to thank Patty Hernandez for the movies. They are always a welcome gift.

Our sing-along on A and B wings has turned into a rock and roll event that has us all dancing. Residents who speak little will light up and sing entire songs laughing and smiling all the way through. Our dance moves are fun and draw the entire group of residents and staff into the moments.

Popcorn hit the hallways last week, and our residents and staff had forgotten how good our popcorn is to eat. Staff and residents all seem to start getting excited around 1:30 p.m.

Bingo and penny auction continue to draw good crowds on both wings. Bingo has a strange appeal to our residents. They arrive early to play, get their Little Debbie cake or candy prize, and head back home. Laughter and competitive spirits between men and women fill our “bingo hall.”

We continue to be glad you are visiting daily. Our residents need your presence in their lives. Company brings joy into ECF and your visits give our residents a reason to smile. We love company. Come see us!