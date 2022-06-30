Our nation’s holiday is approaching again and we are trying to plan a fun day for our residents to have in celebration of this United States of America.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars, better known to all of us as the VFW, was a vital part of this town, and these great Americans who fought in so many conflicts designated the money they received when the local VFW was closed and sold to be used for the Extened Care Facility.

In search of something inspiring and fun, activity personnel decided that red, white and blue snow cones paired with flags and patriotic songs would be a wonderful way to celebrate our nation’s birthday.

Next week we will share pictures of our celebration. Please know that we are the land of the free because of the brave. Let us never forget our birthday in America was the result of a hard fought war.

We closed out our first month of church services this past Sunday, and we are so grateful to Joe and Joyce Brown for taking the month of June and bringing wonderful songs that touched our hearts and words that fed our souls.

This past Sunday we had sixteen people attend our church service. It was a great experience to see the smiles and hear the old hymns of God’s word. Mr. Harbin has led our Sunday school program for the last two months and each Sunday morning we increase by one or two. Wing A and B join together for the afternoon service.

All of the local churches have filled the schedule for the remaining months. We look forward to hearing their words, both in Sunday school and church services. We are very grateful to your commitment to the Extended Care Facility and our wonderful group of senior citizens.