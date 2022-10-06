Great news from ECF! We are all off of isolation from COVID.

This has been a long 10 days for our new admissions, and our residents who were considered to be not fully vaccinated. There is no way to describe that feeling unless you have experienced it. Thankfully, we have passed this COVID encounter.

After the Charleston Day celebration, we had visitors from many states. In the parking lot, you could see tags from Illinois, Texas, Tennessee, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky and Oklahoma. These were just the ones I saw. We are so glad you took the time to drop by our facility and visit with your family members.

Our church services continue to be a blessing to our facility. This month, Rev. Eric Gregg from the Community Church of God will bless our Sundays. We are few in number, but I am constantly reminded of Matthew 18:20, “For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.” You can feel His holy presence in our small group.

Penny Auction draws our largest crowd, as you can see in the photos. We have a variety of new items every month and for 15 chips one can bid away. There are fun moments of banter, rival betting and laughter at my novice skills as an auctioneer. Regardless, our residents leave with things they found an interest in.

We have enjoyed our Apple TV and the ability to watch new and old movies. Crafts continue to draw only a small group, but beads, paints and hats are decorating our residents and their doorways.

As our rooms fill up, we find that many of our new residents express how nice our facility is. They say they have never had such good food. They comment on our housekeeping staff daily at what a blessing they are to them. When maintenance is called to help, the residents always say they can fix anything, and they are so nice. Activity personnel get to hear these compliments as we travel the hallways. CNAs and nurses are such a comfort to our residents and they all have their favorites.

We are blessed to have such fine personnel at TGH.