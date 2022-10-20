This is the season we start our fundraising for the fight to find a cure for cancer. Here are our fundraising dates: October 2022 until April 2023.

Donations are welcome anytime. Send them to Rally for a Cure, P.O. Box 971, Charleston, MS 38921 or contact Brenda Walton-Willis at 662-752-9267, or Eva Covington at 662-592-2400 for any of your concerns.

October is the month the we recognize breast cancer.

Definition: A disease in which cells in the breast grow out of control. However, there are different kinds of breast cancer. Breast cancer begins in different parts of the breast. There are three main parts: 1) lobules, the glands that produce milk, 2) ducts, the tubes that carry milk to the nipple, and 3) connective tissues, consisting of fibrous and fatty tissue, which surrounds and holds everything together. Most breast cancers begin in the ducts or lobules.

Breast cancer spreads outside the breast through blood vessels and lymph vessels. It also spreads to other parts of the body. When it does that, this means it has metastasized.

Two of the most common kinds are invasive ductal carcinoma, meaning the cells begin in the duct and then grow outside the ducts into other breast tissues causing it to spread and metastasize; and invasive lobular carcinoma, where cells in the lobular spread to the breast tissues that are close by. This can also spread to other parts of your body.

Each year in the United States, 264,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women and about 2,400 in men. About 42,000 women die in the United States each year and about 500 men die in the United States each year from breast cancer. Black women have a higher rate of death than white women from breast cancer.

This is what you can do to reduce the risk of breast cancer. You can’t change some factors, such as getting older or family history. However, you lower this by getting your regular screening and mammogram done every year. Regular mammograms are the best tests to find breast cancer early.

There is also a breast cancer called triple-negative breast cancer, which is the kind that does not have any of the receptors that are commonly found in breast cancer. There are three kind of locks, called receptors: 1) estrogen, female hormone; 2) progesterone, female hormone; and 3) human epidermal, growth factor (HER2)

Doctors have few keys to turn, including hormone therapy or chemotherapy to help destroy the cancer cells.

We, the Rally for a Cure board, must continue to make you aware that cancer never sleeps. We’re getting ready for our annual bake sale fundraiser. Save the date: Nov. 19, from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m., at the NAPA Auto Parts parking lot in Charleston.

With that being said, we need all our bakers in the community to help with cakes, pies, brownies, cookies, candy — and monetary currency is always an option. We thank you in advance, as this is one of our big fundraisers. We need our community’s help, so that we may continue to serve the people of Tallahatchie County who have cancer and help with donating to research to help find a cure for cancer. The fight is real.

We’re asking our community to join our board to help fight this deadly disease. Our next meeting date is Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 5 p.m. We will meet at Around the Table restaurant in Charleston.

“Give and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over, shall men give unto your bosom. For with the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you again.” (Luke 6:18)