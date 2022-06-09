Warm greetings to all. We hope you are enjoying a good week.

Unofficially, it’s summer. However, in a couple of weeks it will officially be summer. We have to live in tune with the seasons.

How beautiful the creation allows us to live seasonally, fully inhabiting the natural environment. I like what Henry David Thoreau, in his book, “Walden,” said about seasons. “Live in each season as it passes; breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit and resign yourself to the influence of the earth.”

The best time of the season is tasting the fruits and vegetables of the season. Many fruits and vegetables are available year-round but are enjoyed mostly “in season.”

When we were children, we never ate watermelon before the Fourth of July, and it’s still better in the summer!

I’m excited the hydrangeas planted earlier this spring are thriving. Hopefully, the plants will be more beautiful next summer. It is a fact that the hydrangea is the queen of the Southern garden. Our children always admired these big bouncy blue, purple and pink blossoms that accessorized the edge of the tall long porch, where they were cared for at Ms. Jessie’s house.

June 14 is Flag Day. Flag Day is a celebration of the American flag that occurs each year on the anniversary of the flag’s adoption.

On June 14, 1777, Congress made the following resolution: The flag of the United States shall be thirteen stripes alternate red and white, a union of thirteen stars of white on a blue field.

One of the first flag designs had the stars arranged in a circle, based on the idea that the colonies were equal. In 1818, Congress decided to retain the flag’s original 13 stripes and add new stars to reflect each state entering the union. Today there are 50 stars, one for each state in the union, but the 13 stripes remain.

There are general guidelines for displaying the flag. If you are not sure, learn how to display and treat the flag with proper respect.

It is interesting to know how to properly dispose of or retire the American flag. When the flag is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem, it should not be displayed. It should be destroyed in a dignified and ceremonial fashion. Most American Legion posts and Boy Scout or Girl Scout troops are familiar with the ceremonies of retiring or disposing of the American flag. The ceremony is many times done on Flag Day.

Blue Cane Little Hubbard Community expresses its sincere condolences to the Bearden family and friends in memory of Brother Halbert Bearden, of Houston, Texas, who passed Monday, May 31. Services for Mr. Bearden were Saturday, June 4. He was the son of Ms. Tanzil Bearden, longtime family resident of the Blue Cane community.

What do you know about using aluminum foil, other than do not put it in the microwave oven? You know this from experience, or having read instructions.

And do not line your baking oven with foil. It says on the roll. To avoid possible heat damage, do not cover the oven floor or an entire rack with aluminum foil except according to oven manufacturer’s instructions. Don’t let foil touch the heating unit. It also says, do not allow children to use without supervision.

Most people question, because foil has a shiny side and a dull side, which side is up and which goes down. It makes no difference. The variation is in the manufacturing process. When the aluminum sheets are rolled out, the side that comes in contact with the roller comes out shiny. It makes no difference which side contacts the food or container. It has no affect on food, weather cooking or freezing.

Here’s my foil hack I’ve always done and it’s safe. You can use aluminum foil as many times as it lasts if it is not completely soaked with grease and juices. Clean and wipe foil, let dry and use it again. Oh, I like the dull side.

It was good to see Lorraine, Bonnie and Anita Davis from Georgia. They were home visiting their brothers, Rogers and Ray Charles Davis. They grew up in the Blue Cane community and always come by to see the neighbors and give well wishes.

There are 86,400 seconds in a day. Have you said “Thank you?” It only take just one second.

Enjoy life today. Be blessed.