Warm greetings. Happy summer to all. We hope you are enjoying a pleasant week.

The heat is on. It’s truly summertime. Last week started with excessive heat advisories. Heat is dangerous in the summer, causing fatalities. Drink plenty of water, keep your body cool and protect yourself from the sun. Be mindful of the seriousness of heavy sweating, hot and dry skin, rapid pulse and clammy skin. Also know cramps in legs and abdomen muscles can be signs of heat-related disorders.

Older people, especially those who are taking medications, need be reminded of the hot temperatures and take caution when going out and about. Please keep your eye on the little ones. Children need special attention during the hot weather. And don’t forget the pets and other animals.

Blue Cane Little Hubbard sends best wishes to our incoming school superintendent. Congratulations, Mr. Hudson. Please know our community is also proud of each individual we read and hear about. Your character played a part as you were taught, given opportunities and experiences to achieve your dreams. You are awake now and ready for the task at hand.

Good character is like good soup, it is usually homemade. You don’t have to be friends to be nice to others. Good gardeners love to see the vegetation thrive and then share with others, like a good neighbor should.

This week, my family enjoyed fresh squash. We also had fresh cucumbers and tomatoes shared with us. It’s good that giving does not drain our resources, but provides a space for our refill. Put a little love in your heart, and try giving.

What have I to give? Good works, comfort, resources or maybe patience.

We hope in some way, all gave attention to the second celebration of Juneteenth recognized by the nation. Officially, Juneteenth became a federal holiday June 17, 2021. All states and D.C. recognize Juneteenth as a holiday or observance, and at least 18 states have enacted laws to observe the holiday as a paid state holiday.

Juneteenth is a time to learn more as a community and individuals and share this knowledge to better understand our (racial) history. Mississippi celebrated with dinners, live performances, concerts, street festivals and parades, song and prayers, all aimed at telling a story about the significance of Juneteenth, the newest holiday.

This time simply reminds us there’s still hope for us to come together as a nation. Freedom belongs to all.

Enjoy life today. Be blessed.