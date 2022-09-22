Warm and pleasant greetings to all. We hope you are enjoying a good week. It’s our pleasure to greet you wherever and whenever, in person, by phone or by news, as it was last week. We saw a couple of individuals (we don’t think they saw us). We were happy to see them out, too.

The affair at CARE Friday, in recognition of new East Tallahatchie School District Superintendent, Marvell Hudson, was very nice. It was a pleasure to experience the gracious atmosphere with the Hudsons and other guests. We all desire to give our support and encouragement, as he has already shown to the community his desire to make a better educational system and the best it can be.

Tallahatchie County Retired Teachers Organization met in person the second Tuesday at the county library in Charleston. The organization thanks those who visited the RTA vendor during the Charleston Day Reunion to support the RTA Scholarship fund. Each year, scholarships are given to two high school graduates representing Tallahatchie County’s East and West school districts.President Sevelda Taylor says monthly meetings will continue virtually each second Tuesday at 10 a.m., September through May.

Lawn mowers and weed trimmers were in high gear as many residents worked outside. Yards and lawns in our community (and elsewhere) are looking nice, many with colorful fall blossoms. Many residents spent time outdoors to embrace the sunshine and cooler temperatures last week.

Thursday is the first day of autumn. We’ll be turning to the month of October soon. Regardless of how fast or where the summer has gone, let’s keep in mind all the good things we enjoyed this time around.

Have you tried the laundry detergent liquid-free eco sheets? Leslie sent me a package of liquid-free detergent sheets and I tried them for the first time. These sheets dissolve easily in hot or cold water and remove stains from most fabric types. You can rip from the sheet what you need for each load of wash.

These sheets reduce waste and plastic consumption. The detergent package does not take up much space and has a shelf life of one-and-a-half to two years, so you can purchase extra supplies and keep on the laundry shelf.

The price is slightly higher than the detergent pods. I think I will like the laundry detergent sheets and will probably continue to use them.

Enjoy life today. Be blessed.