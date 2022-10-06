Warm greetings to all. We hope you are enjoying the first week of October with pleasant and refreshing weather.

All is well, as we know, in our community. As yet, Blue Cane-Cowart-Tippo water users are advised to continue with the boil water alert until notified otherwise.

The month of October brings memories of birthdays, as most months do, but I am particularly thinking of my baby sister, whose birthday is in October and so, too, is that of our firstborn. My sister Galen succumbed to breast cancer some 12 years back. Those memories linger on in love with many memories I will cherish forever.

As we are reminded, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We always take this opportunity to remind everyone of its purpose.

During my professional career, I was touched when I learned someone was battling cancer.

For several years, I took responsibility through the Mississippi Cooperative Extension Service to offer women the opportunity to have mammograms here in the county through the Mobile Mammogram Unit.

This mobile mammogram medical vehicle provided a convenient option for early detection in the female population over the age of 35, through on-site screening consultation. The women registered and paid a small fee for the services.

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month is designed to bring attention to this issue and the annual campaign is to educate and increase awareness. This may be a (personally) difficult reminder as we know of those experiencing the facts, and many lives we have lost to this disease.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month also reminds us all of the importance of finding breast cancer early, when it easier to treat.

Remember, men get breast cancer, too. All people, male and female, are born with some breast cells and tissue. Even though males do not develop milk-producing breasts, a man’s breast cells and tissue can still develop cancer.

Wearing or displaying the color pink honors survivors, remembers those lost to the disease and supports the progress we are making together to defeat breast cancer (cancer.org).

If you have personal questions or want to contact the American Cancer Society, the toll-free number is 1-800-227-2345. All calls are strictly confidential.

The Tallahatchie County ACS chapter, led by Brenda Walton-Willis and its board members and volunteers, honors victims of cancer and raises awareness with the annual Rally for a Cure fundraiser event and through other donations. These donations help accommodate cancer patients in the county and support cancer research.

We hope you see lots of the pink color making us aware this is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Thank you for wearing your ACS T-shirt, too!

Enjoy life today. Be blessed.