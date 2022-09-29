Warm and pleasant greetings to all. We hope you are having a good week.

We yet feel some warmth of summer, as we enter the coming months of autumn. Hope you are enjoying the beauty of the fall season. The fields are white with cotton, baled hay, dusty harvest with sweet potatoes and soybeans, along with the green pastures. These are all signs of the season’s harvest time.

I’m reminded of this scripture: “Sow righteous for yourselves, reap fruit of unfailing love, and break up your unplowed ground: for it is time to seek the Lord, until He comes and showers His righteousness on you.” (Hosea 10:12)

We dare not get excited because the water system was off during the night and a few hours on Monday morning. The stormy weather Saturday night caused an electrical problem with the water system in our community.

September is ending. However, every September, national attention is given about health and aging of older adults. The observance raises awareness of the physical and mental health of older adults and serves as a reminder that as we age, our mind and bodies change. I think (as I remember) it starts in the 45-agers. I recently talked with at least three individuals and this subject was part of the conversation.

Take a minute, look in the mirror and speak to yourself about your physical, mental and cognitive health. It’s important. We all want to live longer and better. I say eat, sleep and check with your doctor regularly ... and pray.

Enjoy life today. Be blessed.