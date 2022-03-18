Warm and pleasant greetings to all. We hope you are enjoying the first week of daylight saving time and looking forward to a good weekend.

I enjoy watching the birds. One day last week, I counted about 50 redbirds around and about the pecan tree.

Of course, you saw the snow fall last weekend. I hope the scenery was as beautiful where you were. The scenery is just as beautiful as you watch the snow slowly melt away.

Blackberry winter comes every year, say most horticulturists. Southerners know this time refers to a “cold snap” that often comes in the late spring when blackberries are in bloom. Wait a bit before you plant your summer “stuff.” I know we get anxious to dig into the soil and see the plant sprout.

Spring officially begins this Sunday. This excites most individuals, knowing summer will follow.

I will wear the warmer clothes another round. It’s still “cuddi duds” weather for me. Many are anxious to get into summertime clothes. It’s not quite “cutie” time, so hold the shorts and sandals a few weeks longer. We all want to stay well if we can.

March is Women’s History Month. The theme is “Women Providing Healing, Promoting Hope.” This is a tribute to the ceaseless work of caregivers and frontline workers during this ongoing pandemic and also recognition of the thousands of ways that women of all cultures have provided both healing and hope throughout history.

Women’s Month celebrates contributions to history, culture and society and has been observed annually since March 1987. We hope you will learn more about women’s contributions to the world as you read, listen and watch some documentaries. Watch the local and national news. Congratulate these and other women you know who are making strides in history.

Nutrition tips: Choose healthy recipes to make during the week. Use a grocery list to shop for nutritious foods. Make healthy food and drink choices when you are away from home.

I was asked which household task I most disliked. Without hesitation, my response was sorting and storing groceries when I return from shopping. I dislike this task with a passion! However, it’s nice to find things in order and labeled when you are ready to use them. Asked this same question in my younger years, the answer would have been ironing!

Enjoy life today. Be blessed.