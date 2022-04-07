Happy May!

Warm and pleasant greetings to all. We hope you are enjoying a great week. We’ve had a delightful week. Thanks to those who stopped by and called to say hello. We are thinking of you with good wishes. Perhaps, this makes all of us feel good.

We’ve turned another leaf on the calendar. Hope you read good information for the month of May.

May is Older Americans Month. Historically, this month (May) was designed to acknowledge the contributions of past and current older persons in our country. Each year in May, we commemorate Older Americans Month to encourage and recognize the countless contributions that older adults make in our communities. They enrich the lives of those around them with their time, experience and talents.

The 2022 theme for OAM is “Engage at Every Age,” which emphasizes that people are never too old to take part in activities that enrich their physical, mental and emotional well-being. Another theme used is “Age My Way.” This focuses on the opportunities for all of us to explore the many ways older adults can remain in and be involved with their community.

I encourage you to honor and acknowledge the older adults in your community and in your family. We older adults are unique in our own way and love to share our wisdom with the younger generation and our own generation.

The days are longer and brighter, which means we are seeing more things we can do. Inside and outside there is always something we can spend time improving. Enjoy.

Sunday is Mother’s Day. Scriptures teach mothers to point their children toward Christ by praying for them, modeling faith and character, and training them in wisdom. (Proverbs1:8, 29:15) Mothers have to be of strength, courage and wisdom. It’s our prayer that God blesses every mother with the knowledge of His saving grace.

Happy Mother’s Day!