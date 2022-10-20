I woke up to a beautiful morning on Monday. It was a little cool, and that’s alright with me.

I guess that I need to introduce myself to the ones who don’t already know me. My mother, Sherry Hill, was the longtime author of the Cascilla News — for many years. Since she has gone on to be with the Lord, I decided to take up her pen and continue with the goings-on out here in my wonderful little community.

I’m sure that you will hear me mention my husband (Keith), my three children (Will, Fallon and Andy), and my grandbabies (Emily, Aubrey and Nolan) a lot in the coming articles. I also can’t leave out my Daddy, Larry Hill. You see, these people are what is most precious to me and I’m so glad that God gave them to me. Oh, and don’t let me leave out my church, New Bethel Holiness. Without them, I would still be struggling with the loss of my mother.

I’m using this first article as kind of an introduction. If my community would like for me to include anything in my article, please feel free to contact me. If you know where I live, drop by and shoot the breeze. I’m on Facebook (who isn’t?) and easy to find most of the time.

We have some events happening in downtown Cascilla in the next few weeks and we would love for anyone who wants to participate to come on out.

So far, on Oct. 29, there will be a trunk or treat event for the kids for Halloween at the old Cascilla store. I’ll have to get more information and let you know the details next week.

We will also be having Cascilla Day on Nov. 5. This year it will be in honor of Brenda Turner, a member of our community that we lost at the beginning of 2022. She was the original founder of Cascilla Day. Again, more details will be provided at a later time.

I don’t want to make this a long, drawn-out thing, so I’ll end it like this: the Lord is coming back, so be ready!

Contact me by sending an email to kimfrazier38920@gmail.com, or by calling 662-625-0343.