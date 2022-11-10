Another week has come and gone out here in the hills.

We had planned to celebrate Cascilla Day on Saturday, Nov. 5, but the weather had different plans. It rained until around 9:30 a.m., which made it difficult for vendors to get set up. You know, these small businesses work very hard to set up tents and booths to get their items presentable for the people. It takes some vendors two or more hours to get it done and that is hard work. I, myself, support our local small businesses in any way that I can.

I want to send out a special “Thank you” to my friend and neighbor who came over while my husband and I were gone and cut down a leaning pine tree that was threatening to fall on our house. I’m not mentioning his name, but he knows who he is and we sure do appreciate it. The only payment that he wanted was gas for his chainsaw. We had checked with the local tree surgeon and was told that it would cost $600 just to fall the tree. We just couldn’t afford that. Thank the good Lord that we still have great people out here in my community that don’t always care about money. We try to take care of each other out here and show each other love and support. You can’t beat that.

I hopped on my motorcyle on one of the sunny days last week and decided to do a little riding. I haven’t had it long, but I have wanted one for years. I took advantage of the sunny day and decided to just ride. I ended up going as far as Houston, Miss., just enjoying the day. After I returned home, I realized that I was not used to straddling a motorcycle for hours at a time and decided that the next time, I would take a shorter trip. I really enjoyed the scenery though. Nothing like the open road!

I didn’t get to go to church Sunday because I woke up with a pounding headache and just didn’t feel good. I sent a text to my New Bethel ladies to please pray for me. I stayed in the bed all day and night and when I woke up Monday morning, my head-ache was gone. Prayers really work! I was scared that I may have been coming down with the flu. That would have made it so hard for me to be able to take care of my daddy. He is just now getting over some kind of bug and I sure didn’t want to give him anything else. He took care of me when I needed it and it’s my job to take care of him now that he needs me.

In the upcoming news from the community out here, I hope to be making an announcement about what God has done for me. It has been in the works for a while now, but I am having to learn to be patient and wait on God. Since I turned my life back over to God, He has been blessing me so much and I surely want to give Him the praise because He is more than worthy. I hope I have piqued your interest in my coming announcement. I can assure you that it is something that will affect my little community in a good way and I feel so blessed to be allowed to do it.

I haven’t been announcing any birthdays or anniversaries because I started my writing so late in the year and I wouldn’t dare want to leave anyone out. I plan to start wishing people happy birthday/anniversary after the first of the new year, which isn’t that far away. If you have anyone that you want to wish a special day, just send me a text or a message on Messenger. I’ll be glad to include them. My contact info is kimfrazier38920@gmail.com, or send a text to 662-625-0343. There are so many spam calls these days that I don’t always answer my phone if I don’t know the number, but I do answer texts.

Until next week, and remember, the Lord is coming back, so please be ready!