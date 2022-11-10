There is something really heart-warming when you get to see brothers sharing a special moment. The Ford brothers, Larry and Harry, love music and no better song brought a smile to Harry’s face and made him want to get up than “Tennessee Whiskey.” Not only did Harry love the music, but many A Wing residents got in on the fun — dancing, clapping, singing along; memories we all have.

Halloween day brought the cooks of the kitchen as activity personnel attempted a Halloween parade. We were very short that day in the activity department, so we were so excited when the dietary department dressed up and brought great candy bars out for our parade. We didn’t think it could get any better when the A Wing staff and mobile residents joined in as we traveled to B Wing.

Our parades include those who are up and a visit in every room for those residents who aren’t or can’t get up and out. Residents who are unable to join in the candy feast are given a gift that represents the Halloween day. Not one room is left out as we travel the hallways.

It was fun to watch the reactions to the dietary costumes which included a dinosaur, the grim reaper and other frightening characters. As always, the Brewer and Adams family added to our candy gifts and for this we are grateful.

Thanksgiving is around the corner and many families will be traveling home.

We hope you drop by Extended Care Facility and share moments with family and friends.