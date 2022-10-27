There is a new game in town and several of the male residents are enjoying the feel of gathering around the table and gaming. “Tonk,” which many knew, is being led by Billy Rose, and his fellow players are finding it a great way to pass afternoon hours.

B Wing is at almost maximum capacity and doors are opening up as sing-along passes through the hallway. There is something about music, singing, and dancing that draws our residents out of their rooms, hands begin clapping and the next thing you know the staff gets in on the fun, residents grab a partner, and sing-along becomes jam session with favorite songs selected by our residents.

As fall begins to bring that colorful scenery out, we find residents being pulled to the end hallway to gaze at the lovely array of colors that the trees display. Residents continue to watch the progress that is occurring in the new courtyard. There is an anticipation that getting outside will be more accessible to them and they can’t wait.

We hope the cooler weather will also make it easier for you to get out and visit us. You know we love company and we always look forward to your visits.