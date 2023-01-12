The Extended Care Facility had their second outing last week as another group traveled to Cracker Barrel in Batesville for a dinner filled with good food, good conversation and lots of laughter. These outings are really fun.

As we continue to try and get our residents out of the facility, we remain mindful of the increased rate of COVID and flu.

Last week, we experienced our first positive COVID screening in resident population. Due to this, we are back on two screenings a week. Hopefully, we will skirt around this COVID outbreak that you are hearing about on the news.

Many of our residents and staff have had an upper respiratory problem for several weeks. It is our hope we can get well and stay well.

The courtyard has reached the landscaping phase. We all continue to watch the progress as fences, doorways, lighting and trees are installed and planted.

We hope to see many of you as January moves into February. The smiles you bring to our residents are shared by all of us.