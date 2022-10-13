Wing A has been gathering daily for activities revolving around their therapy sessions and other medical needs. These photos show their bingo participation and the staff and family that assist them to enjoy that event.

On Mondays, they alternate between arts and crafts or puzzles. They exhibit lots of talent as they respond to the task at hand.

Tuesday brings sing-along and exercise which alternates weekly. Wing A likes music and balloon toss. They can really get into these two activities.

On Wednesday, the activity centers around card bingo and memory cards, which challenges minds and memory.

Thursday is the crowd favorite as we play bingo, alternating between five in a row, corners only and blackout.

My intent in sharing these daily events with you is to let you know that keeping our residents involved cognitively, socially and verbally is essential to their well-being and the overall health and happiness in Wing A.

Dementia and Alzheimers issues are complex. The agitation or worry that starts with patients is difficult to offset.

However, we find that when we keep minds involved, hands busy and laughter/talk abundant, there is less agitation, worry, falls or any of the other behaviors that one can experience in Wing A.

We also offer a daily activity in Wing B and, just like Wing A, the favorites involve card games, bingo and penny auction. These activities draw those who can independently choose what they want to do, travel there on their own wheel power or call for us to transport them.

Another favorite is the traveling bingo store which evolved during the pandemic isolation. The cart carries a wide variety of items that residents find a need for, including soap, body wash, deodorant, body spray, cough drops, hand soap, lotion, face cream, lip balm, sports drinks, snacks not usually available to them, word finds, adult coloring books, gel pens, ink pens, Ritz crackers and the all-time favorite, Vienna sausage. You might ask why the bingo store is a hit, and the answer would be that you and I can run to the store whenever we want for whatever we want, but our residents can’t do that.

Families are always there for many, but for some of our residents, they don’t have family near here. The Medical Foundation funds this traveling bingo cart, and we are grateful for that support.

Weeks are busy at ECF. They are filled with all kinds of medical needs but, just as importantly, our facility is filled with laughter, hallway chatter, games, fun, auctions and great snacks.

Come see us and you will see the care and interaction that residents share with other residents and with staff.